Arlene DeBruin, age 89 of Lynden passed away Monday, July 1, 2024 at Whatcom Hospice House.

Arlene was born in Sioux County, Iowa on Feb. 14, 1935 to parents Arie and Coba (Van Den Hoorn) Van Ravensway. Arlene completed her education at the country school and went on to work on her dad’s farm.

Arlene then married Jacob DeBruin on April 21, 1954 in Iowa. Together they had eight children. Gary, Karen, Dale, Barb, Darwin, LeAnn, Arlin and Jayleen.

Arlene was a gifted baker and loved having her holiday bake sales. Frequent visits from grand- and great-grandkids were always a highlight for her.

Arlene was proceeded in death by her husband Jacob DeBruin of 28 years, sister Gert (Don) Vanderploeg, sister Jeanette (Pete) Netten, sister Anna (Albert) Verbruggen, sister Bernice (Marion) DeKock, brother-in-law Harlan Tiedeman, numerous in-laws from the DeBruin family, son Dale DeBruin, and daughter-in-law Gay Debruin.

Arlene is survived by her children Gary (Joan) DeBruin, Karen (Mark) Gonser, Barb (Larry) Roosma, Darwin DeBruin, LeAnn Debruin (AL Biemold), Arlin DeBruin, and Jayleen (Bob) Plagerman, numerous grandkids, and great grandchildren, sister Dorothy Tiedeman, and sister-in-law Marlys DeBruin.

You are invited to join the family for Arlene’s visitation on Saturday July 6, 2024 from 1-3 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Monday July 8, 2024 at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Netherlands Reformed Church.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Mount Baker Care Center in Bellingham.

A special thank you to Mount Baker Care Center for their devoted care to Arlene, and to the Whatcom Hospice House for their support in Arlene’s final days.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.