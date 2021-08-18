Arlene Mann passed away peacefully on July 31.

Arlene was born November 10, 1934 to Everett and Marie Henken in Lynden Washington. She was the youngest of seven children.

She leaves three Children; Rhett (Leslie), Kim, and Kristin (Johnny). Arlene’s greatest joy was spending time with her Grandchildren Jason (Heather), Lindsay (Matt), Cody, Shane and Austin and great-grandchildren, whom affectionately called her Gigi Ma: Ryan, Devin, Bennett, Karis and London.

Arlene was a long time member of the Watsonville Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, where she met lifelong friends.

She was involved in New Comers, Redding Republican Women Federation, and never missed her Mahjong group.

She will be deeply missed by all, and will forever be in our hearts.

A service will be held at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047 on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Fibromyalgia Association (NFA), 3857 Birch St., Suite 312 Newport Beach, CA 92660.