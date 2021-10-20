Arne Fitts

Arne LeDavid Fitts, called Fitts or David. April 5, 1949 to Sept. 26, 2021.

Fitts died in his sleep at SJH after a year of failing health.

He served in the Army in Viet Nam 1969-1971. He was a sniper before becoming a medic.

He was a respiratory therapist until an injury ended his career in 2008, when he became disabled.

He pursued many hobbies enthusiastically, excelling in astronomy, archery, darts, mountain biking, and calligraphy.

He had an avid interest, in swords, old Roman coins, and Scottish kilts.

He loved dogs in his early years and later cats.

Fitts loved life.