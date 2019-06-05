Art Van Winkle, of Thousand Palms, California, passed away on May 3, 2019. Art was born in Everett, Washington, on Jan. 18, 1926.

Art is survived by Rita Van Winkle, his wife of 68 years; daughter Kathy Hutchinson (Tony); son Ken Van Winkle (Sharlene); four grandchildren Aaron Hecock (Elizabeth), Joshua Hecock (Jessica), Erika Van Winkle (fiancé Matt McEchaeran) and Reid Hutchinson (Michelle); and great-granddaughter Evelyn Hecock. He is also survived by sister Margaret Wilkinson; brother Don Van Winkle (Darlene); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Art served his country during World War II as a tail gunner on a B25 in the China-India-Burma theatre under General Chennault. Art worked for the state Department of Social & Health Services in Bellingham for 30 years, retiring in 1980. He and Rita traveled extensively in their retirement years.

Art was a kind gentle man who always had a compliment and is already greatly missed by his family and friends. If you wish to honor Art, please give to your favorite charity in his name.

A family gathering was held in Art’s honor in Thousand Palms in May.