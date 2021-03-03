Augustina Berendsen

Augustina “Gussie” Berendsen passed into glory suddenly on Feb. 22, 2021, on her 89th birthday.

Gussie was born on Feb. 22, 1932, on Front Street to Gerrit and Elsie (Brouwer) Van Zanten. She was the oldest of 11 children. She lived her entire life in the Lynden and Everson area. Gussie attended Lynden Christian grade school and high school, and she was in the second graduating class of LCHS in 1950. While working for her father at Van Zanten Bulb Farm, she met her future husband, Henry Berendsen. They were married on Oct. 5, 1951 and together they farmed on the East Badger Road for over 50 years. After 61 years of marriage, her husband passed away in 2013.

Gussie loved the great outdoors and enjoyed working on the farm, helping in the fields, taking care of the yard, feeding the calves and taking care of five children: August (Delores), Charles (Peggy), John (Jennie), Jane Eshuis (Galen) and Henry Jr. “Barry” (Katheryn).

Henry and Gussie also traveled and visited different areas such as Hawaii several times, Alaska, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and various places on the East Coast. They always came back from these trips and said, “We live in a most beautiful place on earth.”

Gussie was blessed with 26 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. They were a great delight to her and she counted each spouse as one of her own. It was with pleasure that they all watched lots of basketball, football, soccer and volleyball games through the years. Her grandchildren were Kevin (Susan), Lisa (Kerry), Bryan (Glenda), Lucas (Leisha), Leslie (Tate), Matthew (Becki), Brently (Chelsea), Kristin (Samuel), Julie (Cory), Michael (Stephanie), Karla, Josh, Jessie (Emily), Daniel and Andrea.

Gussie was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church. She sang in the choir for many years, taught Sunday School, served on various committees and was active in church groups as well as spending time volunteering for Lynden Christian Schools. She was also a member of the Whatcom County Dairy Women, serving as president for two years, and also of the Washington State Dairy Women for two years. She received special honors in 1990 from both dairy organizations.

Over the last 20 years she spent many enjoyable days in the summer living at Birch Bay. The sunsets were beautiful, reminding her each time of God’s glory. For the last two years, Gussie lived at Meadow Greens with her great companion and sister, Jo.

Gussie will be greatly missed by her large family. She is survived by her children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson; as well as her sisters Mary Kudsk, Ann Maas (John), Elsie Corwin (Tom) and Johanna Van Vuuren; brother Gerrit V. Van Zanten (fiancé Laurie); and brother-in-law Art Postma.

Preceding her in death were siblings Gerrit V. Van Zanten Jr., Margariet Van Zanten, Adrianna Postma, Arend “Mick” Van Zanten and John V. Van Zanten, and brother-in-law James Kudsk.

Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools, 417 Lyncs Drive, Lynden, WA 98264; or First Christian Reformed Church, 1010 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Feb. 26.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.