Azelinah Eva Rose Briones, 11 months, of Custer, passed away in her sleep from SIDS on Jan. 13.

Azelinah leaves behind her parents Roberto Briones IV and Nicole Nicolaas- Parker; siblings Malayah Mae Jannet Briones, Roberto Briones V, Insley Lynn Jane Briones, grandma Tammy Briones, Brenda Nicolaas, grandpa Roberto Briones II, and lots of relatives.

Azelinah joins her sister Azarah Ella Rose Briones, who also passed away from SIDS, on Aug. 7, 2020.

Services will be announced.