Barbara Dunlap

Barbara Ethel Dunlap passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 16.

Barbara was born on Dec. 20, 1925 in Sumas.

Barbara dedicated her life to God and to her family.

Barbara was proceeding in death by her siblings Frances Harris, Kenneth Caldwell and Blanche Rowe.

Barbara is survived by her husband Dwayne Dunlap and by her children Greg (Eileen) Dunlap, Robin (Bill) Marlowe, Dwayne Brick (Amy) Dunlap, Kip (Marilyn) Dunlap and her 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending at Jerns Funeral home.