Barbara Gunderson

Barbara Jean Gunderson departed this life for her forever home in heaven after a courageous battle with cancer early on Wednesday, April 8. She remained in her peaceful home in Lynden and was cared for by her loving family until death.

Barbara was born in Mount Vernon, Washington, to Harold Mousel and JoAnn (Potter) O’Brien. Barb attended Mount Vernon and Nooksack Valley high schools. She worked in various industries over the course of her lifetime, which included being an operator at the ARCO Cherry Point Refinery prior to having children. She graduated from Bellingham Technical College and worked as a surgical technician for the Dermatology and Laser Center and spent the majority of her working years as a CNA providing in-home care through her business, Loving Hearts Care.

Barb resided for 28 years in her Lynden home where she raised her sons, Brady and Sully. Her father Harold and brother Patrick helped build the house on this peaceful 5.5-acre piece of property that she kept beautifully decorated inside and out with lovely flower beds and a garden of fresh vegetables. Talented in many ways, Barb was an artistic and very creative person. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and different house or yard decorations that she would often give as gifts.

Her unforgettable presence and caring personality as a mother, sister, daughter and friend will be forever missed. Her love and compassion for everyone around her never went unnoticed. She was always willing to help even at the sacrifice of putting her interests behind others, such a special gift that was honored by many.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Harold Mousel, and stepfather, Robert O’Brien.

She is survived by her loving sons, Brady Gunderson and Sully Kuoppala; her mother, JoAnn O’Brien; siblings Cheryl (Mark) Klopp, Geraldine (Larry) Munson, Patrick (Annette) Mousel, Christine Mousel and Steven Mousel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

