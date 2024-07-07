Barbara Jo Lincoln, age 88, of Ferndale passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in Bellingham and was born in San Bernardino, California on Dec. 21, 1935 to Allen P. and Mabel N. (Anderson) Lincoln, the fourth of five children.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Ferndale Senior Center at Pioneer Park, 1998 Cherry St., Ferndale.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please donate to her sister’s nonprofit at therestorativecommunity.org.

She was welcomed into Heaven with a thunderous roar from all those who have gone before – waiting to embrace her once more. Rest well, Bobbi.