LAUREL — This weekend, Bellewood Acres offers an Easter egg hunt with prizes for children, photos with the Easter bunny, live entertainment, a petting zoo, face painting, pony rides and tractor train rides through the blossoming orchards. It all happens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, at the 6140 Guide…

