Berdina Van Doorn, age 95, was born in Steen, Minnesota, to John and Lucy (Teune) DeKriek on Dec. 12, 1925, and she died in Lynden on May 24, 2021.

Berdina married Peter Koning in Bellflower CA and they raised their family of seven children in Artesia until Peter died in 1966, when Berdina moved with her children to Lynden.

She married Cornelius Van Doorn in 1975; he passed in 2005.

Berdina was a checker at the Safeway store in Lynden and she attended Faith Reformed Church until her dementia progressed to the point where she could no longer attend.

She loved our family camping trips, her visits to Hawaii and Alaska, trying out new recipes, and reading (especially Debbie Macomber books). In retirement she learned to crochet and made an afghan for every grandchild as they graduated from high school.

Berdina was predeceased by her parents, John and Lucy DeKriek; brothers Bert, Pete, Bill and infant brother John; and sisters-in-law Tiny and Dorothy.

She is survived by her children, Allen (Sharon) Koning of Green Valley AZ, Lanae (Gerb) DeJong of Omak WA, Daryl (Ruth) Koning of Bellingham, Ronald (Lynn) Koning of Moriarty NM, Suzan (Brad) Markwood of Bellingham, Nancy (Robin) Swinburnson of Lynden, and Bruce (Shirley) Koning of Rathdrum ID; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; also sister-in-law Dena DeKriek.

The family thanks Meadow Greens, especially Sadie, Julie and Colleen, and the nurses at Lynden Manor for taking such excellent care of Berdina in her later years.

There will be a private family burial.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Reformed Church, 300 Seventh St., Lynden, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the social hall.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.