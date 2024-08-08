Berk Likkel went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. He was born May 21, 1933 in Eagle Butte, South Dakota to John and Helen (Haveman) Likkel. Their family moved to Lynden when he was 7 due to the effects of the Dust Bowl. He grew up attending Lynden Christian Schools and got his first job at Sussex Motors in downtown Lynden. In 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea. His beloved mother passed away when Berk was only 20; he missed her terribly and always said she was a saint because of her kindness and faithful witness to him for Christ.

After his discharge from the military, he met Mary Barber in person, although they had been writing to each other for several months. They were married Nov. 18, 1955. After working various jobs for a few years, he settled into a career as parts manager at Snow Ford. He took an interest in their older tow truck and in the mid ‘60s purchased a new truck and founded Snow Ford Towing, which grew into a thriving business over the next several years. In 1981, he left Snow Ford and moved the towing, renamed Berk’s Towing, to his property on the Birch Bay Lynden Road. He spent many, many hours recovering cars and trucks from accidents in all kinds of weather, in the middle of the night, and in blinding blizzards.

During these years Berk and Mary were blessed with five children. His sons Brian and Jeff caught Berk’s love for all things cars and trucks, and Jeff worked with him as a tow truck and crane operator. In 1996, he sold Berk’s Towing, bought a motorhome, and he and Mary put on many happy miles traveling to Iowa, Alaska, Palm Springs, and many other places. He would rarely be caught sitting down and always had projects in the works.

He loves his children and grandchildren dearly and we never got tired of his teasing. As Jennifer says, his love language is to insult. He was incredibly generous, always ready to help in any way he could, and would never let anyone pay the restaurant bill. He was a fixture at the Fairway Cafe for at least 60 years and knew pretty much everyone in Lynden. Berk was preceded in death by his parents and all five of his siblings: Dellis, Shirley, Maxine, Dean and Fay.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary, and his children Brenda Scarlett, Brian Likkel, Julie (Robert) Clark, Jeff (Leslie) Likkel, and Jennifer (Paul) Jardinski.

He was the proud grandfather to 19 grandchildren: Shannon (Chris) Denny, Sheena Likkel, Melissa Martin, Emily (Caleb) Moore, Samantha (Jeremy) Einfeld, Alexandra (Carson) McCombs, Brad (Payton) Clark, Dylon (Sarah) Likkel, Zakary Likkel, Jace Likkel, Jessica Jardinski, Jake (Cheyanne) Jardinski, Daniel Jardinski, Emma (Enoch) Bergeron, Micah Jardinski, Grace Jardinski, Elijah Jardinski, Lydia Jardinski, and Mary Jardinski; as well as 10 great-grandchildren: Lydian Smale; Greyson, Olivia and Lincoln Moore; Kaytlin, Logan, Claire, and Amy Einfeld; Braylon Likkel; and Dean Likkel.

Interment with family will be Saturday, Aug. 31 at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden at 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at New Life Fellowship Church, 810 E. Pole Road, Lynden. Please come and join us as we celebrate Berk’s life.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.