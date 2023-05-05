Bernard ‘Berny’ Dykstra

On May 17, Bernard Dykstra went home to be with his gracious Lord and Savior. Bernard “Berny” was born Sept. 2, 1942 to William and Swany Dykstra in Friesland. After his parents and family moved to the United States, Berny worked on the family dairy farm while attending Lynden Christian School. He met the love of his life, Victoria Jean Heutink, at the local youth group. Following graduation, Berny served in the Marine reserves for six years. It was after the Marines that Berny became a carpenter. At 28, Berny took the call from the Lord to become a pastor where he led many churches. Berny retired in Nooksack, but, as we all know, a preacher “never fully retires.”

Berny is preceded in death by his father William, mother Swany, and brother Jake.

Berny is survived by his wife Vicky, son Bill (Karen) Dykstra, daughter-in-law Clarissa (Shane) Rosenow, grandsons David (Kaitlyn) Dykstra and Michael Dykstra, granddaughters Lauren (Joey) Garcia, Katie (Collin) Robert, Michelle (Michael) Mitchell, brothers Gerrit (Cornelia) Dykstra, Pete (Lois) Dykstra, Dick Dykstra, and sister Margaret Dykstra.

Services were held May 22 at the First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.