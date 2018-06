Bertha Bosman passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 10, surrounded by her family. She was born in Holland, Minnesota, on Oct. 4, 1923 to William and Johanna (Arendsen) Scholten. On Nov. 5, 1947 she married James Bosman and the two were inseparable for over 70 years. Even though…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now