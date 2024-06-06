Betsy Elaine Van Weerdhuizen, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, passionate gardener and a woman whose heart was deeply rooted in her love for God. She departed this world on Oct. 14, 2023 and she left behind a legacy of faith, love, and beautiful memories.

We will celebrate the life of Betsy on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 2–5 p.m. with the service to begin at 2 p.m. at the home of Doug and Peggy Davis, 2988 Hopewell Road, Everson, in their Westwind Airport Hanger. Light refreshments to follow. Gillies Funeral Home.