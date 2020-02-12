Bettie Martin

Bettie June Martin, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 88.

Bettie was born on March 18, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas. She was the second of eight children born to Roy and Ollie Belle (Blythe) Andrews.

Bettie June married Charles Candler Martin in 1956. Together they had four daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sister Sharon Marie Tellefsen; daughter Barbara Janel Gierke; and grandson Corey Scott Biesheuvel.

Bettie is survived by daughters Debra Lynn Biesheuvel (Scott), Diana Lynn Thomas (David) and Juli Ann Martin; sister Rosalie Russell; brothers Sonny Andrews, Howard Andrews (Janet), Harold Andrews, Kenneth Andrews and Bobby Andrews; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You are invited to join family and friends in honor of Bettie on Saturday, Feb. 15, with a private graveside service for family at 10:15 a.m. at the Nooksack Cemetery, followed by a special remembrance and fellowship lunch, starting at 11 a.m. in Nooksack Christian Fellowship, 201 Jackson St., Nooksack.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.