“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” -John 14:1-4

Betty Arlene Douma, age 85, made her way to heaven on Nov. 11, 2024 at the Christian Health Care Center of Lynden. Born Oct. 21, 1939 in Redlands, CA to her loving parents, Nelvin and Christine Kooiman, Betty made sure to show love and care to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She soon married Herman Douma, and her compassionate nature shined through in her career as a homemaker.

Outside of taking care of her home and family, she played an active role in her church as well as the local dairy business.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Douma and her brother, James Kooiman

Betty will be dearly missed by her children, Mike and Elva Douma (Custer), Melanie and Dave Burgess ( Kihei, HI), Nancy and Daniel Andeel (Placentia, CA); her grandchildren, Natalie and Jeb Miller, Natasha and Dustin Wilson, Mikaela and David Van Wingerden, Amanda Attema, Maxwell Andeel, Jaxton Andeel; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Everett, and Vivian Miller, Aria Wilson, Kinsley, Klint, Beverly and Laynie Van Wingerden; her siblings Everett Kooiman, Roger Kooiman and Norma De Does; as well as her many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery. Following the service will be an open house at Betty’s home from 1-4 p.m.

Please send memorial donations in honor of Betty and Herman Douma to the Lynden Christians Athletic Fund.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.