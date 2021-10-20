Betty Oberwortmann

With both sadness and gladness, we share that Betty Duncan Oberwortmann passed away Monday evening, Oct. 11.

Betty was born on March 8, 1929, to Vernon Van Duke Duncan and Elizabeth (Lib) Gordon Duncan in Clayton, North Carolina.

Betty loved people and loved being involved. Everywhere she lived, she was an active member of the community, whether it was a class leader at Mainland High School Daytona Beach, Florida; president of Zeta Tau Alpha at Florida State University; or the United Methodist Church whereever she lived.

Betty and her husband Harold moved to Lynden in 1997, where she was an active member of Lynden United Methodist Church, the Whatcom County PEO and Lynden Museum where she volunteered every Friday afternoon for close to 20 years.

In addition, Betty took great pride in her garden. She could be seen working in her bright yellow hard hat from the Homestead golf course.

Betty is survived by her three children, Anne Oberwortmann Courtright of Houston, Texas, Mary Katharine (Kay) Schonberger of Peoria, Illinois, and John Howard Oberwortmann of Round Rock, Texas and their respective spouses; seven grandchildren Keith Schonberger and wife Courtney in Houston, Texas, Greg Schonberger and wife Kelsie of Muscatine Iowa, Matthew Courtright and husband Patrick Johnson of Austin, Texas, Katharine (Katie) Courtright of Centennial, Colorado, David Courtright of Washington D.C., Jack Oberwortmann and James Oberwortmann of Round Rock, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Avery and Samantha Schonberger of Muscatine, Iowa and Quinn Schonberger of Houston, Texas.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Harold in February of this year, her parents Duke (1955) and Lib (1988) Duncan and her brother Gordon (2018).

The family is planning a celebration of life gathering for both Betty and Harold in spring 2022 assuming the COVID risk has been reduced and it is safe for family to travel.

