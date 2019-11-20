Betty Purcell

A memorial service for Betty Farley Purcell will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 8398 NE 12th St., Medina. Mrs. Purcell, a resident of Redmond, died Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 97.

Born in 1922 in Bellingham to Dr. Otis Nash Farley and Clarissa Borgeson Farley, Mrs. Purcell grew up in Lynden. She graduated from Lynden High School in 1940. For two years she attended the University of Washington where she was affiliated with Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She then transferred to Stanford University where she graduated in 1944 with a degree in bacteriology. Later she received a master’s degree in education from Seattle University.

Mrs. Purcell married Lt. Commander Ernest Winfred Purcell in 1952 in Washington, D.C., where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

Mrs. Purcell was an elementary school teacher with the Belle-vue School District for 18 years, including teaching at Cherry Crest and Stevenson elementary schools.

She was a member of the Sunset Club, Gamma Phi Beta, Chapter DI of PEO, Olive Kerry Children’s Orthopedic Group, The Behnke Unit of The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children, and St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

The last 16 years of her life she lived at Emerald Heights retirement community in Redmond, most of those years with her wonderful yellow lab, Bruno, who accompanied her everywhere.

Betty’s passions included golfing and entertaining. She was a seasoned traveler. Betty enjoyed a wide circle of friends and shared lifelong friendships with many of them. She was a gracious hostess. She will be remembered for her love of animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ernest W. Purcell.

Her survivors include sons John F. Purcell (wife Debbie) of Portland and S. Kelly Purcell of Hunts Point; daughter Mollie B. Purcell (husband Robert MacDonald) of Shingle Springs, California; grandchildren Thomas Purcell (wife Janae), Anne Farham (husband Reza), and Rebecca Purcell of Portland, Sam Purcell of Bothell, and Nicole MacDonald of Shingle Springs, California; and three great-grandchildren.

The family suggests remembrances in Mrs. Purcell’s name be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Private family interment will be at the family plot in Bellingham.