Beverly Den Bleyker, age 78, of Lynden, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 18. Her family is deeply saddened to announce her passing after a brief battle with acute leukemia.

Bev leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Vern, their children: Lori and Ed Nieuwenhuis (Kayt and Jeremy Naves, Marlowe, Lucy and Sam; Jake and Ashley Nieuwenhuis, Audrey, Ella; Olivia and Dave Van Vugt, Gabriel; Mady Nieuwenhuis; Ben Nieuwenhuis), Tim and Lisa Den Bleyker (Bo, Bailee, Eli, Zach and Faith), Traci and Ryan Likkel (Sam and Emma, Max, Jack), Brady and Jessica Den Bleyker (Oliver, Nell), brother Gary and Mary Genzink, sister Jan and Dan (in Heaven) Ebels, brother Ron (in Heaven) and Von Genzink, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was born Nov. 15, 1945 to Arnold and Hermina Genzink, raised in Holland, MI and attended Holland Christian Schools. She married the boy next door, Vern, and raised their four kids in Holland. In 1985 they relocated to Lynden when Vern got a teaching job at Lynden Christian Schools.

The two most important things in her life were her Saviour and her people, in that order.

If you had the privilege to have a conversation with her, she made sure you knew that these were her priorities. She was a Godly role model for her children (Mom), grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her Beppe. She loved greatly and touched many lives. In turn, she was cherished and loved by so many. She had a gift of making each person feel special and loved. She will be profoundly missed but her legacy will live on in her family.

She worked mainly in healthcare and was employed at Lynden Family Medicine for many years. She was also the owner of The Marin Rose, a gift shop, in Lynden. Bev enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, scrapbooking, travelling, reading and gardening

Her life verses were Psalm 16:5-6: Lord, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, from 6-9 p.m. at Sonlight Church, 8800 Bender Road, Lynden. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, also at Sonlight Church. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Voice of the Martyrs (Persecution.com) or The Timothy Initiative (ttiglobal.org).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.