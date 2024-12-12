The family of Beverly DeVries sadly shares the news of her passing at the age or 93 on Nov. 27, 2024.

Beverly was born in Lynden on Jan. 14, 1931 to Arie and Mattie Radder. She was preceded in death by her husband Rich, siblings Clyde (Grace) and Harold (Lilliandove) Radder, and Irene (Dick) DeYoung, brothers-in-law Ray (Etta) and Sid (June) DeVries and sister-in-law, Sena (Vern) VanHeyningen.

She will be greatly missed by daughters Ginny (Jack) Kramer and Ann (Jim) DeBoe, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces.

Beverly attended Lynden Christian School and was a proud member of its first graduating class in 1949. In September of the same year, Bev married Rich DeVries. Together they were committed members of the Lynden community for the next 60 years raising two daughters, Ginny and Ann.

In 2008, Bev and Rich moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan where they each spent their remaining years surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Bev’s life was full of family, friends, service and fun.

Bev and Rich were charter members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church, serving from 1951 until their move in 2008. At home, Beverly was a dedicated homemaker and decorator and was always generous and hospitable to guests. She had many hobbies, including photography, gardening, sewing, and playing the organ and piano.

She thoroughly enjoyed buying Christmas presents for her grandchildren and wrapping the gifts in elaborate (and perfect) bows. After retirement, she traveled often with her husband Rich and their friends.

One of her favorite trips was to Russia in 1991 with her cousin and lifelong friend, Myrna Brune.

Bev balanced raising a family with a fulfilling career. She worked at Vander Griend Lumber for over 32 years beginning in 1962. Through the years she managed taxes, accounts payable, accounts receivable and payroll, all by hand. She was also the office manager, working as the only woman for 16 years.

She was known for her meticulous nature, but also had a lot of fun and pulled more than her share of pranks.

Bev’s family wishes to express a sincere thank you to faithful caregiver and friend Migdalia Davies, Holland Home assisted living and nursing care, and Faith Hospice.

A celebration of live service will be held at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, 2800 Burton St. SE, on Monday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet the family at Zaagman on Dec. 23, one hour before the service from 1-2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lynden Christian School (Lynden, WA), Faith Hospice, or Holland Home.