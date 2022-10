On Sept. 24, Beverly Kalsbeek went to be with the lord. Beverly is survived by her husband Dave of 50 years, her three children Chad, Amy, and Luke along with her many grandchildren that she loved dearly.

There will be memorial service, Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Bellingham.

Please go to www.sigsfuneralservices.com to see a more complete obituary.