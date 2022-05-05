Bill Franzen

William “Bill” J. Franzen of Lynden passed away on Tuesday, May 10 at the Whatcom Hospice House of Bellingham at the age of 81.

Bill was born in Arnhem, Netherlands on September 16, 1940. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 18.

Bill served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. He lived most of his life in Salt Lake City and St. George, Utah.

Bill worked as a Natural Gas Controller for Williams Company for 26 years. Retired at the age of 55.

Bill and his wife Elizabeth (Liz) enjoyed the good life by traveling, boating and RV’ing. He loved golf, swimming, music, soccer and football.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Elizabeth, and celebrated 50 years in marriage in July 2021, son Gerald Franzen of Salt Lake City; stepson Bryan (Martha) Akinson of Spokane; sister-in-law Mamie; nephew and niece.

Bill was preceded in death by his sister Diana and brother John and his parents.

We would like to thank especially Dr. Letellier at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center and the staff for the loving care that was given.

Interment with military honors will be at this Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 West Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Washington at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center, 3301 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Bill online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.