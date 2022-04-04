Bob Kildall 

Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert M. Kildall ”Bob,” founder of Bob’s Burgers & Brew restaurants and business owner, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20 of natural causes.

Bob was born on Feb. 6, 1944 in Lynden to parents Berthold “Slim” and Frances (Roo) Kildall. He and his two brothers Mike and Roger were raised on a farm outside of Lynden.

Bob graduated from Lynden schools. He played Lynden basketball as a power forward leading the Lions to state championships for the 1961 and 1962 seasons. His senior year garnered him a First Team All-State selection.

Bob passed up a scholarship to WSU to play basketball at Skagit Valley Community College.

Bob married Judy Alexander on April 4, 1964 and together they had two children, Rick and Kimberly. Bob and Judy just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

After serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and completing four years at Paine Field, Bob found a job flipping burgers and soon became the manager.

Bob’s 50-plus year journey in the restaurant business was launched when he got the opportunity to buy the restaurant when the owner decided to move on.

Then, during the ‘70s, Bob bought and sold several fast food restaurants and bars, learning new lessons with each opportunity.

By the early ‘80s the fast food business was being overrun by franchise systems and they were pushing out the small businesses. It was time for something new.

Bob knew he wanted a successful, casual dining restaurant with outstanding food and burgers that everyone loved.

In 1982, Bob’s Burgers & Brew was founded, featuring a simple menu of gourmet burgers and other favorites from previous restaurants, including a lounge for adult dining. The new restaurant caught on quickly.

Bob was an avid supporter of Lynden sports and his community. He enjoyed many fishing and hunting trips.

Bob is survived by wife Judy Kildall, and his children Rick Kildall (Wendy), Kimberly Kildall both living in Lynden, Karmen (Scott) Stalin from Seattle; grandchildren Alex Kildall, Stephanie Somers, Sterling Somers, Jake Kildall, Nick Kildall, Amanda Cimoch, Audrey Nelson, Zach Stalin, Katie King. He will be greatly missed by his brother Mike and Sandy Kildall, along with special sidekick’s Bummer and Allie.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Roger Kildall.

A private family burial will take place at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale.

All are invited to remember Bob Kildall at noon on Thursday, April 28 at North County Christ the King Church, Lynden.

Memorials are suggested to the Tony Wilson Kick-off Classic, “TWKC”, P.O. Box 489, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.