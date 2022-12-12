On Dec. 5, Robert “Bob” Van Beek, surrounded by his family, passed quietly away at the Christian Health Care Center.

Bob was born Nov. 1, 1932 in Brookings, South Dakota to parents George and Angeline (Piebenga) Van Beek. He attended Ebenezer Christian School through the eighth grade.

In 1952, Bob joined the Army and served just shy of two years.

Bob married Leona Clapp on Feb. 4, 1955 in Volga, South Dakota. In December 1959, Robert along with his bride Leona moved to Lynden where they were lifelong dairy farmers on Axling Road. It was there they raised their five children, weaving a thread of hard work, an honest day’s wage, family time, and a love for their Lord.

For many years, Bob was an elder or deacon at First Christian Reformed Church and a board member at Ebenezer Christian School.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Leona in 2010; children Bradley, Tamela, and Rachelle; parents George and Angeline Van Beek; brother, George Van Beek Jr.; sister, Harriet Johnston; and brothers-in-law, Sydney Oostma and Jim Johnston.

Bob is survived by children Barry (Sharon) Van Beek, Teri (Gord) Nonhoff, Bruce (Coni) Van Beek, Denise (Mike) Kooi, and Donelle (Jeff) Fast; grandchildren, Ryan Van Beek, Amanda (Matt) McDonald, Eric (Ricki) Nonhoff, Kevin (Janilynn) Nonhoff, Amy (Ben) Wheeler, Brittany (John) DeGroot, Kayla Van Beek, Shane (Nicole) Van Beek, Matthew Kooi, Jordan, (Anna) Kooi, Jessica (Jake) DeBruin, Alana Kooi, Katyln (TJ) Vis, Cody Fast (Jaclyn Engholm, fiancé), and Kimberly (Levi) Postma; and great-grandchildren, Braden Smit, Kaylee Smit, Maxwell McDonald, Lily Nonhoff, Henry Nonhoff, Bransyn Nonhoff, Payton Nonhoff, Tyren Nonhoff, Annyka De Groot, Emalynn De Groot, James De Groot, Hazel Van Beek, Paige Kooi, and Kennedy Kooi.

Bob will be greatly missed by his siblings, Leona Oostma, Eugene (Lillian) Van Beek, and Kathy (John) Oostra; sister-in-law Sharon Van Beek; and brother-in-law Howard (Carol) Clapp.

If led, you may send memorials to the Lighthouse Mission, online at www.thelighthousemission.org/donation/ or the Christian Health Care Center 855 Aaron Dr., Lynden, WA, 98264.

A visitation will be at Gillies Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5- 7 p.m.

The graveside service will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 10:15 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.