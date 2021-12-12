Bonnie Jeanne Hawley

Bonnie Jeanne Hawley, age 89, of Ferndale, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 20 in Lynden.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1932 to parents William Wesley and Clara C. Huff in Spearfish, South Dakota, and later moved to Bellingham with her parents.

Bonnie met her husband Jim at Lummi Island fishing resort and they eventually settled in Ferndale.

Bonnie worked for many years at the county courthouse while raising four children. She was active with the ABWA (American Business Women’s Association), and enjoyed reading, dancing, traveling with Jim in their RV, playing pinochle, and socializing with her many friends.

Besides Ferndale, she and Jim lived in Lake Havasu, AZ, Yuma, AZ, Parker, AZ, and Soldotna, AK.

Bonnie is survived by her children James Gregory Hawley, Mike (Cathy) Hawley, Jeff (Fiona) Hawley, and Debi Hawley Spivak; grandchildren Steven, John, Kristen, Cassandra, Shanna, Amanda, Brianna, Rachel, and Nathan; as well as four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 2 at Greenacres Memorial Park Chapel, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.

To share your memories of Bonnie, please visit her online guestbook at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.