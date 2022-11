Bonnie J. Johnson, age 91, of Lynden, formerly of Bellingham, passed away Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden.

A memorial service will be held noon Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Rome Community Bible Church, 2720 Mt. Baker Hwy., Bellingham.

