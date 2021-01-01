Border rally: ‘Families are essential’

Cross-border group pushes for reopening: Canada stance ‘total overkill,’ says founder By Elisa Claassen for the Lynden Tribune WHATCOM — The two-month-old “Families Are Essential” Facebook group is getting traction in the real world due to the lengthy U.S.-Canada border closure resulting in separated families. While key founders are way over in Ontario, Canada, local…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now