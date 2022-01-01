Brent Matter

Brent A. Matter passed away unexpectedly at home on the morning of Dec. 31.

He was born on March 23, 1951, in Bellingham, to parents August and Helen Matter and lived almost his entire life in Whatcom County.

After high school graduation, Brent enlisted in the army and served for two years in Korea.

Upon his return, he worked at several different jobs doing various different things, but ultimately landed at LTI where he worked for many years before retiring at age 61. In 1974, he met Barb Dotinga and in 1975 they were married. They raised two daughters together both whom had their dad’s affinity for music passed on to them.

Brent enjoyed music very much, especially classic country and old gospel hymns, and could play the guitar very well until physical limitations with his hands made it more difficult.

When it was still possible, Brent loved the opportunity to sing and play his guitar while others sang along. He truly appreciated good harmony.

Brent developed a huge interest in cars, especially fast ones, at a very young age.

As a child, he built go carts and when he grew up, he participated in car racing. He learned just about everything one person could ever know about anything with a motor and wheels.

Brent used this knowledge to be a valuable asset at his workplace but also turned it into an incredible hobby of fixing and restoring vehicles and in fact, literally building one from the ground up. He had exceptional skills and attention to detail.

From a Kenworth truck to an old hot rod, when Brent was done with a project, it was a perfect work of art.

Brent’s greatest joy in his later years was the arrival of grandchildren to whom he was Papa. He loved them so much and was delighted to have two of them living just down the road.

Brent is survived and missed by his wife Barb, daughters Tressa Peter, Brandi (Jeremy) Bos, and Brianne Matter, grandchildren Cody Peter, Levi and Laynie Bos, and Able Houck, sisters Kim (Don) Rhea, Juli (Howard) Wandel and Karen Matter Smith, brother-in-law Bill Dotinga, sisters-in-law Cathy (Arnie) Blankers, Hilda (Ron) Wagter and Glenda (Kevin) Kok. Also remaining at the family home is Frannie, Brent’s feline companion who followed him everywhere.

A decision regarding services will be made at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.