Briley Benner

Briley Lucas Benner, age 28, passed away on Feb. 8, 2021, in Venice, California.

Briley was born on Jan. 22, 1993, in Bellingham to Jeff and Laurie Benner. He grew up in Lynden. Early in life he developed a passion to play soccer. He participated in WDL and Rangers soccer programs. His senior year, the high school soccer team won the state title. He also enjoyed playing high school tennis and continued to play recreationally. Briley was the ASB president and valedictorian of his class.

After hgh school he attended the University of Washington and received a BA degree in business administration and accounting. He then attended Foster School of Business and received his master’s in accounting and taxation. While attending UW, he enjoyed playing intramural sports. After college Briley worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Seattle. In 2019 he took a job with EY in Los Angeles as a Senior, Tax Technology & Transformation.

Briley enjoyed so many things in life. He loved spending time at the beach and watching the sunsets. He also enjoyed sailing, hiking, camping, traveling, riding bikes and surfing. When he was not working, he was busy making memories with his friends and family, which was so important to him.

He had a big heart for kids. His three nephews were such a light in his life. While in Seattle Briley and his roommate volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. Every week they would take the time to bring a little extra joy to some kids’ lives by taking them to get ice cream and to play at the park.

Briley is survived by his parents, Jeff and Laurie; sister Brandi (Cody) Visser and their children Paxton, Porter and Payce; brother Brock Benner; grandfather Roger Anderson; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

To share your memories of Briley, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.