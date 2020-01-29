Bryce Metcalf

Bryce Leonard Metcalf, having just turned 68 on Dec. 12, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham after a very brief illness.

Bryce took great pride in never being in a hospital since his birth in 1951 until this illness in December.

Bryce, the baby of the family, was raised on Taplin Hill in East Corinth, Vermont. He helped work the family dairy farm throughout his youth and high school. Graduating from Bradford Academy in Bradford, Vermont, Class of 1969, he earned his bachelor of science degree from Lyndon State College, Lyndonville, Vermont, in 1973. Soon after graduating, Bryce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at the Blaine Air Force Base in Washington State until July 1979. The Ferndale/Bellingham area became his home for over 40 years. He loved the people and the location.

Bryce worked at Wilson’s Furniture Store for more than 30 years, and upon retiring went to work for the Silver Reef Casino as a security guard. He enjoyed talking with the guests and staying active in his retirement years. This past June 2019, Bryce returned to Vermont for his 50th high school reunion and reconnected with classmates, cousins, aunts and uncle, and his sisters, nieces and nephews. It was a wonderful visit for all who loved him and we are thankful for those 10 days we had with him.

Bryce loved history and spent many hours with his brother Bill on the phone going through the history of Corinth, Vermont, 1764-1964. Although miles apart, one in Florida and the other in Washington, the brothers remained close. Bryce was a quiet, inquisitive, gentle, kind person.

Bryce was preceded in death by his parents, Bryce Alson and Natalie (Wright) Metcalf; his sister Mary Munn; and nieces Suzette Hayward Pratt and Sarah Sadowski.

Bryce leaves behind his sisters Becky Hayward and partner Bruce Mallett of Fairlee, Vermont, and Cindy Spellane of Holden, Massachusetts; brother William Metcalf of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; nieces Stephanie Adams and Liz Davis; nephews Gary Hayward, Matthew Munn, Mark and Michael Sadowski; and many great-nieces and -nephews; also uncle Dale Wright, aunts Eris Eastman, Vida Perry Munson, Ralene Wright and Velma Wright; and many cousins.

The family extends special thanks to the staff, nurses and doctors of Peace Health/St. Joseph Center of Bellingham for the wonderful care and kindness they showed Bryce in his last days. There are not enough words. Also, special thanks to Bud Carlson, who helped Bryce at this difficult time and was a great support system to Cindy.

At Bryce’s request there will be no service.

Acts of kindness to anyone less fortunate can be offered in memory of Bryce.

