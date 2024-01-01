Call for applications for Playground Advisory Group

Ferndale School District FERNDALE — Mountain View Learning Center has been awarded a grant from Whatcom County Health and Community Services for an inclusive playground to serve the Ferndale School District’s youngest population. Families, school staff and community members interested in sharing their input on the implementation of the playground at Mountain View Learning Center…
