Canda Swanson 

Canda Dawn Swanson, or known to most people as “Mama” or “Mimi”, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the age of 58.

Canda is known for being very eccentric, artistic, passionate and bold in everything she did.

Canda was born Nov. 17, 1963 in Denver, Colorado to Seymour “Stu” and Luella “Lue” Stuurmans. She has one sister, Jaylene. Canda graduated high school and married the love of her life, Robert Nate Abell. She later married Lonnie Swanson.

Canda was a talented cake decorator working for bakeries in Lynden and Bellingham. She enjoyed arts and crafts and making stepping stones. Canda had a soft side for animals.

Throughout her life, Canda struggled with mental illness which led to addiction and finally later in life, homelessness.

Canda is preceded in death by her first husband Robert Nate Abell, second husband Lonnie Swanson, father Stu Stuurmans and brother in law Bill Huelman.

She is survived by her son Maine, daughter Mystina (Willie), grandchildren Dakota, TreMaine, Thomas, and Theseus; and great grandchild Makai. She will be greatly missed by her mother Lue Stuurmans, sister Jaylene Huelman and nephew Jeff Huelman

