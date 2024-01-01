Cargill to close Ferndale plant in November

Staff Reports FERNDALE — After 88 years of operation in Ferndale, Cargill Animal Nutrition has decided to permanently stop production at its Ferndale site in mid-November. This decision, according to an Oct. 28 press release from Cargill, is because of “the number of upgrades and investments needed to modernize the facility,” Cargill also announced that…
