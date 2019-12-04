Carl Fullner went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

Carl was born on Oct. 11, 1936, in Lynden to parents Otto and Wilma (Roosendaal) Fullner. He graduated from Lynden High School. Later he completed his associate’s degree at Western Washington University. Carl served four years in the U.S. Air Force. After an honorable discharge he was hired by the Air Traffic Control Aviation Administration after completing his training at the Mike Moroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City. Carl then accepted a position in Great Falls, Montana, where he met his future wife, Donna Engbretson (Fullner); they were married on Feb. 26, 1962. Soon after, he accepted a job offer in Anchorage, Alaska. A few years later, with Donna and their three children, he transferred to the Air Route Traffic Control Center in Auburn, Washington.

Carl then returned to Oklahoma City to join the ARTCC training team. He then moved to Washington, D.C., to work as a National Air Traffic Control training manager. During his 33-year career, he earned many aviation awards including one for saving a family from flying into the side of a mountain.

Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, tennis, flying and travel. He loved boating around the San Juan Islands. He was dedicated to God, his church, his family and work.

Carl is survived by his wife, Donna; son Jeff Fullner (Nancy) and their children Luke, Katelyn and Levi in Lynden; his daughters Karin (Keith) Seidemann of Oklahoma City and Dr. Karla (Don) Satchell and son Grant in Evanston, Illinois. Carl had three brothers, Dale (Rita) Fullner, Rich (Johanna) Fullner and Mel (Anne) Fullner; and a sister Shirley (Phil) Vander Ploeg; all live in Lynden.

You are invited to join the family for a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in First Reformed Church of Lynden, followed by burial in Lynden Cemetery about 12:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.