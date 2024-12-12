Carl Post, age 89, went peacefully into glory at the hospice house in Bellingham on Dec. 8, 2024.

Carl was born April 23, 1935, in Artesia, California to John and Christine Post. On July 27, 1956, Carl married Norma Smit in Bellflower, California. After a time, they decided to make the journey to Whatcom County on the Sand Road where they resided for 51 years, dairy farmed for 32 years and raised four children.

Carl enjoyed restoring cars, playing cards with family, swimming in his younger years, sitting in the sun and talking on the phone with his sister. He was a member of the Nooksack Reformed Church.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife Norma Post, son Daniel Post, siblings and in-laws.

Carl is survived by his sister Alice Eggink, sons, Dennis Post, Jayryn Post, daughter Carla Dykstra (Daniel), granddaughter Crystal Vance (Brad), grandsons Jared Post, (Carli) Brandon Post, Darrick Dykstra (Madison), Dustin Dykstra and five great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and family.

On Monday, Dec. 16 there will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Nooksack Cemetery, followed by a memorial service on at Nooksack Valley Reformed at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.