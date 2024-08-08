Carol Ann (Kooistra) Walton, 60, of Sumas, passed away on June 5, 2024. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Dick Kooistra. She is survived by her husband, Matthew, her two children, Dillon and Sara, and her siblings, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carol will be remembered for her strength and resilience, her ability to make friends effortlessly, and her unending love for her friends and family. Most importantly, Carol will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God.

A celebration of life will be held for Carol at her family farm, 8934 N. Pass Road, Sumas, on Aug. 24, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. Per her request, please wear colorful clothing.