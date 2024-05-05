Carol Jane Zoet, 78, of Bellingham, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, after a courageous fight with cancer and Parkinson’s disease. Carol was born on Feb. 27, 1946, in Sumas.

Carol grew up in Sumas and Anacortes. Later in life, after living in various places, Carol made Bellingham her home. She loved the outdoors and exploring the local mountains and beaches. She loved gardening and designing her yard. She also loved baseball especially the Mariners! She used to listen to the local radio station and won many free tickets to the games. Above all, Carol loved the Lord and helped guide many youths to Christ. Her family rejoices that she is free from pain and with her Lord.

Carol was the oldest of five children. She is survived by her siblings, Judy May, Jean Zoet, Ellyn Sans Souci, and Howard Zoet (Joan). She had numerous nieces and nephews. Carol is preceded by her parents, Arnold John Zoet and mother Augusta Starkenburg Zoet

The family would like to thank Whatcom Hospice for the outstanding care they gave to Carol.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Christ the King church, Bellingham at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lighthouse Mission building project or Whatcom County Search and Rescue. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.