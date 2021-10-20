Carol Lagerwey

Carol Ann Lagerwey, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Christian Health Care Center. She is remembered for her kind and friendly spirit. She was always welcoming to friends and family.

Carol was born Aug. 14, 1937 in Bellingham to parents Barney and Joan (Haveman) Eiene. She grew up in the Sumas and Everson areas.

Carol graduated from Nooksack Valley High School and then took some classes at a local business college.

Carol married Jim Lagerwey on Dec. 6, 1957. After their four children started school, she became a full-time bookkeeper for a local cannery.

After a number of years she took over bookkeeping duties at North Washington Implement until her retirement.

On her weekends off Carol loved to bake. Her specialty was mouthwatering pies.

Carol and Jim also loved spending their summers out on the water, fishing and cruising the islands with family and friends.

Carol is survived by her children Teri (Marty Hilt), Lori (Kevin Visser), Joel (Mary Lyn) Lagerwey, and Darren (Luanne) Lagerwey; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, step-mom Alice Eiene, brother Ken Eiene, and niece Erin Clanton.

There will be a private memorial service with interment by her husband in Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.