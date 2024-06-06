Carol Lorretta Holleman came into this world on Dec. 13, 1946, the firstborn of Jerry and Alberta (Duim) Eshuis. She grew up on the family farm on West Pole Road, where she acquired lifelong interests in flowers, birds, gardening, and all things about God’s creation. Carol graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1964 and then Bellingham Business College.

She met the love of her life, Richard Holleman, when he followed her out of a basketball game to ask her on a date. They married on July 8, 1966, and grew their family with son Craig and daughters Lisa and Denise.

Carol was a hard worker, including manning the switchboard at WWU, waiting tables at Fairway Cafe, and driving school bus for 20-plus years with LCS. She and Rich also farmed raspberries for a dozen seasons at their East Pole Road home.

She liked to keep her house, yard and garden just so, and delighted in their horses. Her volunteering centered on LCS and Third Christian Reformed Church, including catering with her dear friend Kathy Miedema, serving as a Calvinette counselor, driving seniors to church, and many other roles.

Carol loved big family gatherings with all the nieces and nephews, catching up with cousins and friends, coffee time at her parents’ house, long drives in the country, and “skookum” cars with loud V8s. Her grandkids were incredibly important to her, and helping care for them was one of the great joys of her life.

She is survived by her faithful husband of nearly 58 years, Rich Holleman, children Craig Holleman, Lisa Holleman, and Denise (Kevin) Erickson, grandchildren Trevor, Kevin, Kerrick, Daniel, and Paxton, and great granddaughter Emma. She is lovingly remembered by siblings Cliff (Michelle) Eshuis, Cynthia (Larry) Faber, and Rich’s siblings Shirley (Rich) Boersma, Patti (Curly) Hoksbergen, Jeanne (Steve) Kline, and Arlan (Delores) Holleman.

A viewing will be held Monday, June 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at Monumenta Cemetery, with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Third Christian Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.