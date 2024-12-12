Carolyn A. Hougen

But from everlasting to everlasting the Lord’s love is with those who fear him, and his righteousness with their children’s children – with those who keep his covenant and remember to obey his precepts. ~ Psalm 103:17-18

Carolyn Ann Hougen passed away in the presence of her family and into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, after a two-and-a-half-year struggle with hydrocephalus and Parkinson’s Disease.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 16, 1943, in Tacoma to parents Albert and Anna McCutchan. She was raised in Tacoma and later attended the University of Washington, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in education in 1965. It was there she met her future husband, Gary Hougen, and they were married in 1965.

Carolyn and Gary lived in Massachusetts while he was stationed at Fort Devons, and they enjoyed weekends exploring the local sights and surrounding states. They returned to Washington State, where their two girls were born. In 1975, they moved to Everson and built their home where Carolyn lived until her recent illness.

Carolyn taught kindergarten for 22 years in the Nooksack Valley School District. She played piano and accompanied many school assemblies and church functions over the years. She was active in her church and in Bible Study Fellowship, leading many children and women’s groups in studying God’s Word. She was a woman who prayed for others and loved to tell them about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Carolyn was a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed gardening, housekeeping, and spending time with her family. She was known among the grandkids for making delicious cookies and serving very generous slices of pie.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Gary Hougen, daughter Julie Jahns and her husband Steve, daughter Christy Brevik and her husband Mike, and her four beloved grandchildren: Samantha, Abby, Garrett and Grace.

Please join us for a celebration of Carolyn’s life on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Good News Fellowship Church, 1252 W. Axton Road, Ferndale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Bible Study Fellowship or the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Christian Health Care Center and Whatcom Hospice for their loving and tender care of Carolyn.

To sign her online guestbook and share your memories of Carolyn, please visit the Moles Farewell Tributes website.