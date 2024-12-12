Carolyn Posthumus went into the loving arms of Jesus on Dec. 17.

Carol was born in Seattle on June 13, 1938. The oldest child of Agnes and Ed Kiteley. She married Richard Posthumus in 1957. They had 61 loving years together until he went to heaven in 2018.

She was a dedicated homemaker, raising three girls and volunteering for PTA in Bellevue schools, eventually becoming PTA president. She was their campfire leader and volunteered for several day camps as the crafty lady. For many years she was camp director at Hans Jensen day camp.

In 1978, they moved to Lynden to care for Richard’s mother. They built a house and made Lynden their home with room for a larger garden overflowing with vegetables and dahlias. Carol’s passion for sports focused on the Lynden Lions, Mariners and Seahawks. She was also a volunteer Lynden band parent.

As her children grew up, her home became the center of wonderful family holidays, especially Christmas. Making cookies as a family and delivering them to loved ones was a cherished tradition. Her Super Bowl parties were epic family events.

Carolyn mailed cards to family and friends on their birthdays and other special days. Christmas cards were her forte, sent to family and friends every year. Her legacy is loving and caring for others. She will be greatly missed.

Carolyn is survived by her three daughters: Joy (Wesley) Born, Kathy (Ron) Stanford, and Lee Posthumus (Elisabeth Starnes); seven grandchildren: Heather (Ryan) Hanson, Duane (Sami) VanDyken, Ed (Tricia) Gorsegner, Lindy (Brandon) Terpstra, Deanna (Steven) Rauch, Holly (Andrew) Royal, and Trevor Born; 17 great-grandchildren: Abigail Gorsegner, Sienna Hanson, Connor Hanson, Jasmine Terpstra, Leyna Gorsegner, Tyler Terpstra, Aria Hanson, Kate Gorsegner, Kaylee Terpstra, Cooper Terpstra, Braelynn Gorsegner, Madalyn Terpstra, Miles VanDyken, Damon Royal, Annalynn Gorsegner, Ellie Royal, and Isla VanDyken. Two brothers: Mark (Pam) Kiteley and Kevin (Vicki) Kiteley. Many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Her lifelong friend (cousin) Norma Eskesen, and her Friend (like family) Lois Buhman.

A celebration of life will be on Jan. 4, 2 p.m., at Sunrise Baptist Church, Custer.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.