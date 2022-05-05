Casey Lankhaar

Cornelius “Casey” Lank-haar, age 76, of Lynden and Sun City, Arizona, passed away Monday, Jan. 3 in Sun City after a short illness. He always had a smile and ‘hi’ for everyone he met.

Casey was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Ter Aar, The Netherlands to parents Wout and Maartje (Angenent) Lankhaar.

At the age of 3, the family moved to the Lynden area.

He had two siblings, Tony and Alyala. Casey graduated from Ebenezer Christian School and Lynden High School.

Casey attended one year at Western Washington University. He worked with his father on the family farm.

Casey married Alice Fields on July 19, 1968 and they had two children, Joel and Darryl.

Casey purchased the family dairy farm in 1971 and worked with his two sons until retirement in 2008.

He served on the Washington State Dairy Federation, Washington State Beef Commission, and Whatcom Farm Bureau.

Golfing was a great love of Casey’s. He enjoyed courses in Washington and Arizona.

Casey is survived by his wife of 53 years Alice, children Joel (Michelle) and Darryl, grandchildren Madison (Jose) Cordova, and Heidi (Dalton) Hanks, brother Tony (Joyce) Lankhaar and sister Alyda (Pete) Raap.

A memorial open house at the VFW Building, 7011 Hannegan Road, will be at noon Saturday, May 14. All are welcome.

A private family interment was held in Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Ebenezer Christian School or Lynden Christian Schools.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.