Catherina “Rena” Worst passed away peacefully on May 8, 2024 in Lynden. Rena was born June 1, 1943 in Hoek, Netherlands to Dingman Scheele and Johanna (de Putter) Scheele. She immigrated to Ontario, Canada in 1947, and later migrated to Lynden. Rena’s unwavering faith in the Lord always guided her in life.

Rena was a bright and talented individual, with a lifelong dedication to her family and friends. After graduating from Lynden Christian High, Rena became a registered nurse in Seattle, where she enjoyed caring for her patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Her nurse’s intuition never left her as she continued to care for others throughout her life.

Rena met her husband Bernie in Seattle, and they were married for 56 wonderful years. After starting a family in Edmonds, Rena and Bernie relocated to Lynden where Rena maintained a nurturing home. Her delicious pies and beautiful birthday cakes are fondly remembered. Rena channeled her love of photography into her business, Vision Photography, as she created many lasting memories through her work.

Rena found joy in being outdoors, as she often walked the Lynden countryside with a dog companion by her side. She was also quite the gardener. Her bright, flower-filled yard was enjoyed by many.

A beloved mother and grandmother, Rena is survived by her children, Gary Worst (Haley), Darrel Worst, and Julie Scheele (Herb), and two grandchildren, Emma Grace Worst and Lydia Faith Worst.

The family conveys their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Glorious Family Home Care for their exceptional care for Rena in the last years of her life. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donations to Dementia Support Northwest: dementiasupportnw.org/services.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., followed by a private family burial at Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.