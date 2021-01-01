Chamber hosting vaccine party

Event offers attendees Johnson & Johnson vaccines, drink vouchers in effort to get north county vaccinated By Brent Lindquist [email protected] FERNDALE — The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce is encouraging north-county residents to “have a shot and a beer” in a vaccination event scheduled for Wednesday. The Whatcom County Health Department and the Whatcom Together Campaign…
