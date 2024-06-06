Charles Jacob Tjoelker was born at home on the Lynden family farm on Jan. 1, 1931 to William and Ruby Tjoelker. He went home to heaven May 25, 2024. By whatever name you knew him, Charles, Charlie, Chuck, or CJ, you knew without a doubt that he was a trucker. Charlie owned his first truck at age 18 and became a lifelong trucker.

He moved to California in his early 20s and trucked alfalfa hay to dairy farmers there. More importantly that is where he met the love of his life, Julia. They married in 1957 and he gained two little girls in the deal. They were married for nearly 65 years. Julia proceeded him to heaven in 2022.

They moved back to his home state of Washington in 1962 as a family of six which soon became seven. Chuck spent the next several years trucking alfalfa across the mountains from Eastern Washington to the dairy farmers in Whatcom County.

In later years, CJ started trucking interstate from Whatcom County to Southern California. During that time, he hauled a variety of loads, including lumber, cotton seed and Christmas trees. Julia often rode with him to keep him company on the long hauls.

CJ spent his retirement years working around his 50-acre property. He raised beef and cut and hauled logs to various mills around the Northwest. He also enjoyed tinkering with his various old tractors and his crawler and doing some gardening.

His last months were spent living at Echo Valley Farm Respite where he was lovingly cared for by Kris Mason. His days were spent walking around the farm to visit all the animals, especially the cats and kittens. Kris and her husband included him in their daily activities such as gardening and going to the livestock auction They played games and went on many outings around the county. He was truly living his best life.

His last days were spent at Hospice House in Bellingham, where the capable and compassionate staff helped his family usher him to his eternal home.

Charles is survived by his children, Victoria (Dave) Meyers, Roxanne (Troy) Sappingfield, Rick (Connie) Tjoelker and Wylin (Hilda) Tjoelker. His stepdaughter, Judy proceeded him to heaven in 1973. CJ has 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

We honor our dad as a God-fearing, hard-working, kind hearted man who loved his family. He never wasted anything and could fix anything no matter how broken. Dad attributed his longevity to God’s grace and staying active

A memorial service will be held at United Reformed Church, 8650 Benson Road, Lynden at 11 a.m. June 11 followed by a light lunch and time of fellowship.

Please make memorial contributions to Ebenezer Christian School, 9390 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.