Charles Millsap

Charles “Charlie” Millsap died peacefully in the Whatcom Hospice House on Nov. 9, 2018, in Bellingham, at the age of 68. After courageously fighting and beating cancer 14 years ago, the disease returned and overtook him.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 42 years, Chris; children Branden (Lori) Millsap of Blaine, Chuck (Kara) Millsap of Renton, and Jeremy Millsap of San Francisco; siblings Rochelle (Jerry) Kelley of Tucson and Linda (Ed) Anderson of Bellingham; and grandchildren Austin, Owen, Alexis and Samantha.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elmer and Evelyn Millsap.

Charlie was born on June 18, 1950, in Bellingham to Elmer and Evelyn Millsap. A lifetime Lynden resident, he graduated from Lynden High School in 1968 and went on to study auto body repair at Bellingham Technical College. He began work at Uniflite and various other boatbuilding businesses. Charlie married the love of his life, Chris, on July 2, 1976. The young couple became the fourth generation to live at the family homestead off Birch Bay-Lynden Road where they raised their three sons. In 1999 he went into business for himself establishing Charlie’s Fiberglass Repair. Much of his work was with charter fleets stationed in Bellingham’s Squalicum Harbor. He is remembered for having an uncanny ability to match paint colors for a seamless repair finish. An avid hunter and fisherman, Charlie always dotingly kept a hunting dog or two at the family home. He was an accomplished gardener and often brought a bounty of vegetables to share with his “family” at the harbor. He loved working down there, but more importantly he loved talking with anyone and everyone he met. You could ask Charlie the time and he’d end up telling you how the watch was made.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Birch Bay Bible Community Church, 4460 Bay Rd. This will be a casual get-together, sharing memories and honoring Charlie’s life. Everyone is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whatcom Hospice House at 2806 Douglas Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225.

The family thanks the ICU staff at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and the Whatcom Hospice House staff for the extremely dedicated care to both Charlie and his family during this difficult time. The family also thanks the many friends and family who visited him during his last few weeks in ICU and Hospice House. You all provided a much-appreciated steady flow of love, laughter and support that we can never adequately thank you for.