Cheryl Ann Krause (Miller), age 73, of Everson, went home to Jesus on May 30, 2024, at Whatcom Hospice House after enduring a chronic illness.

Born in 1951 in Indiana to Elmer and Betty Miller (Archer). She was born the third of four children, her brother Gene and two sisters Jennifer and Shelly.

Cheryl married Richard Krause in 1970 and together they had three daughters: Michelle, April and Ruth. She was a stay-at-home mom who loved sewing, crocheting, and drawing.

Cheryl is survived by her siblings, three daughters, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Through the grace of God, she survived breast cancer in 2020. Cheryl was a strong, Godly woman who lived her life devoted to Christ, reading His word daily. She attended Cornwall Church and volunteered in the children’s ministry until the pandemic.

Cheryl was a beloved mother and grandmother; she will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Cornwall Church in Bellingham, upstairs in the loft.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.