Cheryl Faye De Waard, 61, passed away peacefully at home, with Chuck by her side, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. She is now home with her Heavenly Father. Cheryl (Vander Mey) De Waard was born on Oct. 12, 1956, in Bellingham to Herman and Frieda Vander Mey. She attended Sumas Christian School and in seventh…

