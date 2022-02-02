Cheryll Som

Cheryll Lynn (Dyck) Som was born on Aug. 27, 1962, in Matsqui, B.C. She passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 29.

Cheryll is survived by her brother, Dell Dyck; Children Alicia (Colin), Justice (Barbi), and Jason (Lacey), grandchildren; Ashante, Trinity, Parker, Cameron, Caitlin, Jaclyn, Trevor, and Delaney.

She was a wonderful mother and proud grandmother. Cheryll was a hard worker and enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and spending time with her family.

Please join us for a celebration of life open house on, Saturday, Feb. 26, from 1-4 p.m. at the EWRRC. 8251 Kendall Road, Maple Falls.